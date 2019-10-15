Your guide to open days at the institutes of technology

When is open day?

Friday and Saturday, November 22nd and 23rd; 9am - 2pm

Web: wit.ie/openday2019.

Note: There are also a number of “try” days (Try Nursing, Try Law etc) running from October to February (www.wit.ie/try)

Life on campus

Ranked Ireland’s top institute of technology (Sunday Times

University Guide 2019), WIT is spread across five campuses in the city, with most of its 9,000 students located on the Cork Road Campus. WIT boasts top-class sporting amenities, with the WIT Arena located 2km from the main campus and has more than 20.2 hectares (50 acres) of facilities. There are more than 60 sports clubs and societies while the city is located 20 minutes away. A shuttle bus runs between campuses during the academic term.

Strengths

WIT’s areas of excellence, as noted by the Sunday Times, include research funding, staff to student ratio and high spend on facilities. In 2017, 91 per cent of WIT’s graduates were either engaged in employment or further studies (HEA graduate outcomes survey 2019). Prospective CAO applicants have 70 courses to choose from across a range of disciplines and there is a a heavy emphasis on supporting students with a peer-mentoring programme and a “broadening your third-level experience” initiative in place.

Accommodation

There are 427 places in college-owned accommodation which are allocated on a first come first served basis while many students tend to live in shared house, apartments or digs in nearby areas and closer to the city centre.

What’s new

There are broad entry courses in business, engineering, health science, exercise science, humanities, computing and science giving students an unprecedented level of choice, and giving students some extra time to choose the right speciality.

Don’t miss

Presentations on all CAO courses, accommodation, scholarships available and fees and grants, as well as the opportunity to talk to lecturers directly, all under one roof at the WIT Arena.

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

When is open day?

GMIT Dublin Road: Saturday, October 19th and March 28th, 2020, 10am - 1pm

GMIT Monivea Road: Creative Pathways Open Day, Thursday October 17th, 2019, 10am - 3pm, Tuesday, January 21st, 2020, 10am - 3pm

GMIT Mayo campus: Saturday, November 2nd, 10am - 1pm, Wednesday, May 6th, 2pm - 5pm

GMIT Letterfrack: Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, April 4th, 2020, 11am - 2pm

GMIT Mountbellew: Wednesday, October 9th and Wednesday, March 4th, 9.30am - 3pm

Web: gmit.ie/openday

Life on campus

Spread across five campuses in Galway and Mayo, the institute offers more than 130 courses (100 CAO courses) at undergraduate and postgraduate level in a wide range of disciplines. Students in Mayo have the option of having classes in its unique outdoor classroom while Letterfrack students get great inspiration from the beauty and tranquillity of their campus in the heart of Connemara. Students in Galway city can hang out in the dedicated student space in a historic setting, a former Redemptorists building. The IT’s many clubs and societies means there is always something to do outside of class.

Strengths

GMIT offers a range of unique courses such as its furniture specialisms (design, technology and teacher education), outdoor education and agri-engineering. Courses include practicals from first year and work placements which are highly valued by employers, preparing graduates to be “work” ready. There are small classes with good staff to student ratio.

Accommodation

There are three accommodation centres catering to GMIT students in Galway city, two in Castlebar and one in Letterfrack.

What’s new

A new structure for the Letterfrack 2020 intake in furniture design, making and technology where students study common modules in first year, working on projects that will give them a “taste” of each of the three degrees.

Don’t miss

The campus tour, talks, career advice and demonstrations.

When is open day?

National Maritime College of Ireland: Thursday, November 7th

Bishopstown Campus: Friday, November 15th, 10am - 2pm

Crawford College of Art and Design: Friday, November 15th and Saturday 16th, 10am to 4pm, November 16th, 10am - 3pm

CIT Cork School of Music: Saturday November 16th, 10am - 3pm.

Web: cit.ie/openday

Life on campus

Though spread across four campuses, Bishopstown is CIT’s main hub of life for its 14,000 students. It’s where the student centre is based, along with shops, restaurants, sports facilities and a bank.

Sport is integral to CIT and there are more than 40 clubs, ranging from martial arts to water sports to the great outdoors. Its facilities are among the best in Ireland, with a 1,200-seater multi-purpose stadium, fully equipped gym and weights room, playing pitches, an international athletics track and a full-size AstroTurf pitch. There’s also a great variety of societies from anime to mental health and music.

Strengths

There are 77 CAO options for entry in 2020, with courses ranging from art and design, business, engineering, humanities, science, computer science, music and maritime studies. Findings from the Graduate Outcomes Survey for 2018 found 96 per cent of respondents were either due to start work, in employment, or undertaking further study at the time of surveying.

What’s new

There are several new courses for entry for 2020 including musical theatre, photography with new media and automotive business management and technology.

Accommodation

There is no on-campus accommodation but there are several private, purpose-built student accommodation centres near the college.

Don’t miss

The careers exhibition and a series of information sessions, workshops, demonstrations and laboratory visits during its open day.

IT Tralee

When is open day?

October 25th, 9.30am - 1.30pm; April 25th from 11am - 2pm

Web: ittralee.ie cao.lit.ie

IT Tralee offers a range of courses across its schools of business, computing and humanities; science, technology, engineering and maths; and health and social sciences. IT Tralee and CIT are continuing to work together to create the Munster Technological University.

Moylish and Clare Street campuses: Thursday and Friday, October 17th and Friday 18th

LIT Clonmel Digital Campus Portfolio Information Days: Saturday, November 9th and Saturday, 18th January

LIT Thurles Campus Open Day: Saturday, November 23rd

LIT is home to over 6,500 students across four campuses in Limerick city, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis. With over 90 CAO entry level programmes in art and design, engineering, technology, science, business and humanities, all learning at LIT combines practice with theory, offering students an experiential model of learning, equipping them with the essential skills required for their chosen career.

This ensures LIT graduates are in high demand with employers across a range of industries. An extensive range of support services is available, designed to help students reach their full potential and enjoy their college experience at LIT.

Institute of Art, Design and Technology

When is open day?

Friday and Saturday, November 22nd and 23rd; 10am - 3pm

Web: iadt.ie/study/open-days

IADT is Ireland’s only institute of art, design and technology with a specific focus on the creative, cultural and technological sectors. It has just launched three new courses; digital marketing; English and equality studies; and interaction and user experience design, each offering a pathway to exciting career options. IADT’s open days will give prospective students the opportunity to talk to lecturers, staff and students and explore the campus, visit the studios and labs, and IADT’s national film school.

IT Carlow

When is open day?

Carlow campus: Thursday, November 14th

Wexford campus: Thursday, November 21st

Web: itcarlow.ie

IT Carlow is the second-largest of Ireland’s institutes of technology with more than 8,300 enrolments and 850 staff. It provides higher education programmes, research and enterprise development opportunities through its centres in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow offering more than 80 full-time CAO programmes to honours degree level.

When is open day? Thursday, November 21st

Web: lyit.ie

LYIT offers degree courses in areas such as business, law, design, computing, tourism, engineering, nursing and science. There will be lots going on at its open day, including demonstrations, talks and tours.

DKIT (Dundalk Institute of Technology)

When is open day?

Friday, 8th November 10am - 3pm, Saturday 9th November 10am - 1pm, Saturday 18th January 2020 10am - 1pm

Web: dkit.ie

DKIT offers more than 45 degree programmes across level seven and level eight. New programme this year include BSc (Hons) in augmented & virtual reality, BSc (Hons) in International tourism management and BA in musical theatre.

IT Sligo

When is open day? Thursday, October 17th , 2019, 10am - 2pm

Web: itsligo.ie

IT Sligo offers a diverse range of courses to match job-market needs in business and social science, engineering and design, and science and is one of Ireland’s largest third-level suppliers of online courses. Students learn from industry-experienced lecturers in small classes with high-spec student facilities and research laboratories.

Athlone IT

When is open day? Friday and Saturday October 18th and 19th, 10am - 1pm

Web: ait.ie

Athlone IT offers courses across a number of areas, including hospitality and tourism, nursing, computing, business, and graphic design.