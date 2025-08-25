‘A great option’: The rise of FET courses – and whether they’re right for you

The once almost-universal focus on heading straight to university after the Leaving Cert has been in decline for years now.

Indeed, figures from Solas show an increase of almost 12 per cent over the past five years in students choosing alternative routes, such as PLCs, apprenticeships and new tertiary degree programmes.

Michael Murphy, principal of Mayo College of Further Education and Training, says such courses are “increasingly being recognised as a first-choice pathway for learners”.

Michael Murphy, principal of Mayo College of Further Education and Training.

“Whether you’re a school-leaver, returning to education or looking to upskill or change careers, further education and training (FET) offers practical, flexible and supportive learning that leads to real opportunities in both employment and higher education,” he explains.

Murphy says FET is a “great option” for students who are unsure about their next steps, those who want to explore a subject area, or indeed those who prefer a more hands-on, career-focused learning experience. “With courses available in nearly every subject, FET allows you to build confidence, gain practical skills and improve your chances of success in future studies,” he says. “Research shows that learners who complete an FET course often perform better in higher education.”

David Downey, deputy principal of Sligo College of Further Education and Training, says PLC courses are a good option for students “not quite ready to dive into university life” or for those who want to explore a career area before committing to a degree.

“Attitudes toward further education have shifted significantly in recent years,” he says. “The belief that a university degree is the only path to success is being replaced by a broader understanding of diverse learning options.

“PLC courses – also known as FET courses – are a smart option for students who are unsure about their future career; don’t feel ready for higher education; or who want to explore a career path before committing to a three- or four-year degree.

“PLC courses also suit mature students looking to upskill or change career direction. Many PLCs are linked to universities and serve as direct pathways into higher education.”

[ Q&A: Why do medical schools want to downgrade aptitude tests for college entry?Opens in new window ]

In terms of entry requirements, Murphy points out that most PLC courses require applicants to have completed the Leaving Cert or be mature learners (typically aged over 23). “However, colleges assess applications on a case-by-case basis, and learners must be at least 16 years old to enrol,” he says. “The aim is to make education accessible and inclusive for all.”

Cecilia Munro, principal of City of Dublin FET College, points out that students can accept and defer their CAO place and complete a PLC course in their chosen area to see if that’s the career for them. “Many make rushed choices and enrolling on a PLC course will help them understand their career choice or give them the flexibility to change career choice to one that interests them,” she says.

Cecilia Munro, principal of City of Dublin FET College.

“This is because PLC courses are of one year duration with a second-year progression opportunity. After the end of this one year, students receive a qualification that is recognised on the National Framework of Qualifications and one that will stand to them as they navigate their educational journey throughout life.

“My advice to students is to attend open and information days. Get a feel for the centres, understand the qualification offered and how it will lead to progression within the FET college, but also in a higher education institute if that’s the direction they want to go in.”

Munro says “another interesting option” for students today is to complete a tertiary degree, as developed by the National Tertiary Office, which begins in an FET college and ends up in a higher education institute (HEI) with a terminal level eight honours degree qualification.

The National Tertiary Office is a joint initiative between the Higher Education Authority and Solas, focused on developing new pathways between further and higher education, which is now moving into its third year in operation.

The focus of tertiary programmes is to offer alternative pathways to students that start in an FET college. They begin their studies in year one and progress, provided they meet the assessment criteria, to year two in an FET college then to years three and four in an HEI.

In terms of the nuts and bolts, all full-time FET courses are delivered face-to-face, and some have elements of online provision. “Face-to-face encourages students to get up, get to college, be part of a class group and generally mix with other students,” Munro says.

FET courses vary in length, but in general have a timetable of approximately 22 hours per week between theory and practical elements of the chosen course.

Apprenticeship courses attract approximately 35-39 hours per week. “All students are expected of course to complete independent study, group work or attend workshops as well outside of class time,” Munro says.

Class sizes are generally small. “For example, in apprenticeship classes, there can be no more than 16 in a class,” she says. “On traineeship courses, the maximum number is 16, and on PLC course the maximum number can be 30 or less depending on the nature of the course and subject being taught.”

Most FET courses will include an element of work experience or work placement. There are also options to undertake part of your studies abroad.

“All City of Dublin FET College courses have an element of work experience or work placement,” says Munro. “On a traineeship course, students will complete 12 weeks of dedicated work placement to achieve their qualification.

[ PhD woes: ‘Financially, I can’t really take care of myself, and I certainly couldn’t take care of anybody else’Opens in new window ]

“On a PLC course, students will complete work experience or work placement depending on the course. Many of the City of Dublin FET College have vibrant Erasmus+ trips, which offer opportunities for staff and students to work, study and live in other European countries such as France, Spain, Malta, Italy and Finland.

“The trips are fully funded, and students gain valuable cultural and social experience abroad as well as European study and work methods.”

In terms of the financials, the €200 government contribution fee was abolished in 2022, making PLC courses more affordable. However, costs vary. Some colleges charge no fees, while others may request payment for materials (eg, hairdressing kits) or student services (€150–€200).

All students are entitled to apply for a Susi grant. However, Susi makes the grant determination based on your circumstance. “Just remember that those students who are eligible for a Susi grant will only receive the PLC grant while attending a PLC course,” Munro says.

“However, if you are attending a tertiary programme that commences in a PLC college you will be eligible for the higher education Susi grant from the start of this programme, but that depends on your Susi application and eligibility.”