What is an apprenticeship - and what are the benefits?

It is not surprising that many young people are choosing the apprenticeship route following the completion of their second-level education. This growth is turbocharged by the huge increase in the range of skills available through the apprenticeship process. Photograph: Getty

What is an apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship is a paid job where the person employed acquires knowledge and skills in a particular area of expertise.

Apart from the skills acquired from daily work, apprentices spend a proportion of their time in a formal classroom or online learning environment within a college or university setting where the practical skills are matched by the knowledge relating to their discipline.

What differentiates an apprentice from a university student who secures a place through the CAO application process?

In essence, a university student is not contracted to a specific employer in their field of study or discipline and is not paid during their degree, whereas an apprentice is.

A university student, being unpaid, has more time to socialise with other university students and engage in clubs and societies where social and intimate relationships are formed, which often shape the student’s entire future.

However, to experience university life in this way requires a level of financial independence which is way beyond the reach of a large proportion of school-leavers today, particularly given the cost of accommodation.

[ Apprenticeship pay a big problem for hitting construction targets, Ictu congress toldOpens in new window ]

Many university students therefore spend 20 to 30 hours weekly commuting back and forth to their college campus and have no opportunities to engage in the social and sporting life of college.

Moreover, most students in part-time work are there to pay their accommodation and living costs, which again restricts their ability to engage in college social and sporting activities.

Changing mindsets

Given this reality, it is not surprising that many young people are now choosing the apprenticeship route when deciding on their next move following the completion of their second-level education. This growth is turbocharged by the huge increase in the range of skills now available through the apprenticeship process.

Furthermore, when they complete their apprenticeship, the students receive a QQI award, ranging from a level 6 to level 9 masters, – eg in Social Work at University College Cork; Advanced Quantity Surveyor at Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), or PhD level 10, Principal Engineer, at University of Limerick.

Growth in apprenticeship options within Ireland

Prior to the recent expansion of the apprenticeship structure in Ireland, apprenticeships were primarily associated with the construction and motor trades. Over the past 10 years, in co-operation with industry bodies, the range of apprenticeships has grown to cover the entire economy. As of the end of July 2025, there are more than 77 apprenticeship programmes available in Ireland across 16 sectors, with many more in development. Industry sectors involved include engineering, construction, ICT, hospitality and food, and finance & logistics.

[ My daughter struggles with school but loves fixing things. Would an apprenticeship suit her?Opens in new window ]

Apprentice population: The population of registered apprentices in the State is currently 28,859.

Employer involvement: A list of 9,932 employers is involved in apprenticeship training, a significant increase from the 3,300 listed in 2014.

Gender breakdown: Women now make up almost 9 per cent of the apprentice population, with 2,580 women currently registered as apprentices, compared to just 2 per cent in 2018.

Benefits of apprenticeships: Choosing an apprenticeship comes with a multitude of benefits that can make such as arrangement an attractive alternative to traditional academic routes.

Here are some of the advantages:

Earn while you learn: Apprentices are paid employees, allowing them to earn money while gaining new skills. Hands-on experience: Apprenticeships provide practical, on-the-job training, which is highly valued by employers. Professional skills development: Apprentices develop essential skills such as teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Increased employment opportunities: Apprenticeships are highly regarded by employers, increasing the chances of finding a job after completing their training – in fact, many stay with their employer for many years after. Career progression: Many apprenticeships offer clear pathways for career progression, allowing you to advance in your chosen field. Reduced education costs: Since apprentices are paid employees and the training costs are often covered by the employer, the financial burden of education is significantly reduced. Networking opportunities: Working within a company allows apprentices to build professional relationships and expand their networks, which can be beneficial for future career opportunities. Personal growth: The combination of work and study helps apprentices to develop time-management and organisational skills, contributing to their personal growth and independence. Variety of fields: Apprenticeships are available in a wide range of fields, from traditional crafts to modern ICT and digital marketing, catering to diverse interests and career goals.

Examples of apprenticeships currently available

Carpentry and joinery: A traditional craft apprenticeship that lasts for four years, involving both on- and off-the-job training. NFQ Level 6. Electrical: Another craft apprenticeship that spans four years, providing training in electrical systems and installations. NFQ Level 6. Digital marketing: A newer apprenticeship, offering training in digital marketing strategies and tools. Two years, NFQ level 6. Software development: An ICT apprenticeship that combines practical coding experience with formal education. Two years, NFQ level 6. Accounting technician: This apprenticeship provides training in accounting practices and financial management. Two years, NFQ level 6 International financial services: Develops skills and provides expertise in the area of regulation and compliance, financial products and services, and client communications. Two years, level 6 & level 8 programmes available. Wind turbine maintenance technician: This apprenticeship helps those looking to pursue a career in the maintenance of large-scale wind turbines, meeting the needs of the growing renewable and sustainable energy sector. Three years, level 6.

Seventy-seven apprenticeship options now available

Apprenticeships are available in agriculture and horticulture, bio pharma, construction, electrical, engineering, finance, hairdressing, health and social, hospitality and food, ICT, insurance, logistics, motor, property services, recruitment, and sales and marketing.

Further information on apprenticeship.ie