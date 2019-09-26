What to look for in a potential employer

There has never been a better time to be a graduate, with the country almost at full employment and plenty of opportunities available to those starting out on their career, says Sigmar Recruitment Consultants director Malwina King. Before you set out on your first proper job, here are some things to keep in mind to ensure you end up in the best possible environment for you.

1. Try before you buy

“This is a fantastic market to shop for a new job,” says King. And for those who are unsure about what type of work environment they might enjoy, temporary work of a few weeks or months, with no major commitment, could be a smart move initially. “This way, young graduates can get quite varied experience in a couple of different workplaces and actually learn what they like and they don’t. At this stage, it’s hard to say what you like if you’ve never experienced any opportunities,” says King. “Try before you buy is the most practical advice I would give anybody.”

2. Do your research

“More than ever, research is important as there are so many choices now and it’s important to be able to whittle them down,” says King. “Reference check the companies, do a little bit of homework and basically, don’t be lazy . . . If you know that a corporate career is not for you then there’s no point sending your CV to a very corporate structure. On the other hand, if you are quite methodical and you want to develop in a more traditional corporate ladder structure, then there is no point applying to a new start-up business where there will be a degree of the unknown,” adds King. “With so many opportunities available, it’s important you have a look at what you really want to be doing and go there first and see how it goes . . . There is no need to be applying for every role there is.”

3. Culture

When you have decided where to apply and are invited for interview, try to learn as much as you can about the company’s culture. While you will be focused on the interview and keeping clam while you wait, try to pay attention to the way you are greeted in reception, the general atmosphere in the office, whether people seem to be enjoying their work, how they interact with each other etc. “The opportunity of the interview is two-way,” says King. “It’s for the employer to see face-to-face the potential employee but also for the candidates to look around and think ‘do I like what I see around me?’.”

4. Progression

“It’s always important to develop yourself but especially in the beginning where what you can offer is mostly education and eagerness etc. Join a company that is known for training, learning and development because that step can propel you forward significantly. Clear career progression for anybody, regardless of level, is a no-brainer,” says King. “The company needs to be able to explain well what you need to do in order to progress, what the targets are, the steps.”

5. Think long-term, not short-term

“Pick a role that will get you closer to your ultimate goal. Your first job very rarely ends up being your dream job,” says King. “For example, adding €1,000 or €2,000 to your base salary is more of a short-term solution and may not be the best opportunity to grow. Sometimes, it could be a situation where you forgo the money in order to take a role that will give you greater opportunity to develop and progress in a year or two’s time, and that will really benefit your career –so think of the long run rather than a short trade-off situation.”