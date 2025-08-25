Last-minute talks scheduled in advance of strike by school secretaries and caretakers

Exploratory talks between the Department of Education and the Fórsa trade union are to be held on Wednesday in advance of a planned indefinite strike by school secretaries and caretakers across the country.

It comes as teachers and principals in support of the strike by the “vital” workers have warned that schools could close if progress is not made.

More than 2,300 school secretaries at primary and secondary schools are to begin an indefinite strike on Thursday, alongside some 500 caretakers, due to their exclusion from the public service pension scheme.

About 2,000 schools nationwide will be affected by the action, which received a 98 per cent backing from union members.

The department told school managers last week that every school is expected to open as usual, despite the disruption. However, this has been disputed by those involved and by unions and associations representing teachers and principals.

Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI), said that while the “regrettable” strike will bring about significant disruption, the union is supportive of the action and sees the “validity and justice” in their case.

“This is an enormous injustice that has been dealt to a vital segment of the school community. We think they have a just case, and we’re supportive of that, understanding, obviously, it will be disruptive to school communities,” he said.

The ASTI has directed members, including principals and deputy principals, not to take on the tasks of secretaries or caretakers taking action.

Mr Christie said some schools may close due to the strike action, reflecting the “vital” work of secretaries and caretakers.

“In many ways, schools cannot run without them. These are vital roles, and these people are underpaid. The fact they’re denied access to the Single Public Service Pension Scheme is a disgrace, quite frankly.

“The division between these workers and other workers within schools, in terms of access to the scheme, has been a disgrace, is a disgrace, and mustn’t be allowed to continue,” he said.

However, Paul Crone, the director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), fears principals will do “everything they can to keep the schools open”.

“But at what cost to them?” he said. “We’re at the start of the school year and we’re potentially going to have our school leaders burnt out before the end of August or September.”

Despite increased pressure on principals during the action, the NAPD is “very supportive” of caretakers and secretaries and their claims, he said.

“Caretakers and secretaries are essential supports that principals and deputies need to run the school. When they’re out, it makes the job of principal virtually impossible,” he said.

“It adds to their already overburdened workload and causes huge stress and pressure on already overworked school leaders,” he added.

Without secretaries and caretakers, who open and close schools, they simply “don’t operate”, he said.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee said on Friday that secretaries and caretakers are an “integral part” of school communities. She said she hopes to see progress made this week “to make sure we can improve terms and conditions”.

On Monday, the department said it had accepted an invitation from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to have exploratory talks.

It said it will “continue to engage with all parties in the coming period”.

Both sides are due to meet WRC officials on Wednesday, but Fórsa is viewing the intervention as “talks about talks” and is not expecting a “big outcome”.

A spokesman said the union would be “very surprised” if all schools remain open during the action.