Young Offenders star among those celebrating Leaving Cert results

Young Offenders actor Demi Isaac Oviawe was among those celebrating after receiving her Leaving Cert results on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old from Mallow who participated in Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, was pleased with how she did.

“I did really well and I’m very happy with my results – I’m hoping to pursue a career in acting but I’m going to do a Post Leaving Cert course in radio broadcasting at Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa on Tramore Road in Cork first so I can get a third-level qualification,” she said.

“We were filming The Young Offenders from May 27th but I had four weeks off for the Leaving Cert but then one day at the end when I had no exams, I was back filming. I have this week off from filming now because of the Leaving Cert and my debs but I’m back filming next week.

“It was the same with Dancing with the Stars. I would do the live shows on a Sunday and then go into school for a maths class at nine o’clock on a Monday morning. It was a bit weird. Doing Dancing with the Stars, I could easily have dropped out but I decided to do my Leaving Cert.

“My dad, Joe who died when I was 15, always placed a great emphasis on education. He was always like ‘Get your education, make sure you have it perfect, you can follow your dreams but you must have education.’”