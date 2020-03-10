Trinity cancels lectures in bid to limit coronavirus threat

Trinity College Dublin is to cancel lectures from Wednesday morning and will deliver all classes online as part its attempt to limit the coronavirus threat.

However, tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will continue to be given in the usual fashion while using social distancing protocols.

In addition, the university has closed the Book of Kells exhibition and Old Library, the Science Gallery and the Douglas Hyde Gallery to visitors from 1pm on Tuesday.

In a message to staff and students, TCD Provost Patrick Prendergast and Vice Provost and Chief Academic Officer Jürgen Barkhoff, said the measures will allow Trinity to maintain continuity of teaching and learning while minimising the need to bring together students in large groups.

“This will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but further measures may be necessary and these arrangements will be kept under continuous review,” the email states.

It said the decisions are based on the concept of social distancing which has been recommended by many experts.

“Our goal is to decrease the number of instances that lead to students, staff, and visitors coming together in large groups in close proximity with each other.

“We recognise that teaching is one of Trinity’s great strengths and that the decision regarding academic activities will be inconvenient to many of you but we must recognise that Covid-19 presents a very serious threat to the health and well-being of all in the Trinity community.”

“Further actions may be needed.”