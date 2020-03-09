Coronavirus spending measures set to wipe out budget surplus

The coronavirus crisis is likely to wipe out the expected surplus in the public finances this year, as the Government pushes up spending to deal with the consequences. It will also have a major impact on growth this year.

A budget surplus of revenue over spending of about €2.5 billion had been pencilled in for 2020. Now higher spending of up to €3 billion – together with the impact on tax revenues of lower growth – will push the budget back into deficit.

Beyond that the picture is not clear. However, the spread of the virus and fears for global growth – as reflected in financial markets – may require a complete redrawing of the forecasts for the public finances over the next few years. This will have significant implications for talks on the formation of the new government.

Budget 2020 was originally drawn up on the basis of a hard Brexit and a deficit for the year was pencilled in. When a Brexit deal was done, the budget figures were recalculated, leading to estimates of a budget surplus of 0.7 per cent of GDP.

Now the impact of the virus has created another economic shock and the public finances will be back in deficit. Most of the €3 billion cost is likely to be met by running down the expected budget surplus. Cash is also available in the so-called “rainy day fund” and a payment is expected from Nama later this year – and these are other possible sources of cash, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said. So is borrowing on the markets.

More spending – a lot more – may yet be needed if the crisis deepens, and as well as a dire public health impact, prolonged major disruption will cost the economy.

The depth and length of the coronavirus crisis are vital factors. If the worst passes in a few months, growth could start to recover. However, with infection spreading and risks of subsequent waves before a vaccine appears, the threat to the economic outlook and the public finances is growing by the day. The backdrop for the talks on the formation of a new government has just changed significantly.