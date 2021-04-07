Teachers threaten strike action in new academic year over vaccines

Teachers’ unions are to hold ballots for strike action unless the Government agrees to prioritise their members for vaccination by the end of the current school year.

The move follows a shared motion which was supported by delegates at all three teachers’ unions at their conferences on Wednesday morning.

It commits the unions to ballot for industrial action, “up to and including strike action”, if the Government does not agree to prioritise teachers by the end of June.

The move means there is little prospect of disruption to the current school year and any action would likely take place in the new school year.

However, given that public health experts say all adults will be vaccinated by September, it is doubtful whether any industrial action will take place.

The motion further demands that the Government “reinstates education staff as a priority group within the national vaccination programme” and demands early vaccination for “pregnant teachers, those in higher risk categories and those who work in special schools, special classes and home school community liaison teachers”.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has again defended the decision to change the vaccination programme from an age and occupation-based list to an age-based scheme.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) annual conference on Wednesday morning, she said latest evidence confirmed that age was the single strongest predictor of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or die as a result of their infection.

“This is the science,” she said.

She said the Government was acting on the recommendations of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which, in turn, were endorsed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

At a meeting on April 1st, the Minister said she was briefed by acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and by Dr Kevin Kelleher of the HSE, who presented the medical evidence underpinning the recent changes to the vaccine programme.

“When Niac made their initial recommendations in December 2020 regarding the vaccination programme and its priority schedule, it was considered that a person’s occupation was a significant factor in determining their risk level in terms of Covid-19,” she said.

“New national and international evidence, however, now confirms that age is the single ‘strongest predictor’ of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or ICU or die as a result of their infection.

“To put this into context, Professor Karina Butler of Niac has confirmed that if we compare a person aged between 30 and 34 with a person aged between 60 and 64, the person aged between 60 and 64 years old is 70 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19 than the younger person is.”

Ms Foley said she accepted that teachers were disappointed in the change in the vaccine schedule, but she felt many accepted the science and that the priority must be the most vulnerable.

Ms Foley thanked teachers for their work, including the facilitation of oral exams, in what was a “grimly hard” year.

She said she had been a teacher by profession for more than 25 years, but that no single year had been “more challenging, more demanding or more daunting for the education sector than this past year.”

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the three teachers’ unions said the speedy vaccination of teachers was a logical step as part of a national strategy to keep schools open.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said: “A commitment was made to us – in correspondence from the Department of Education on 10th and 23rd February - that teachers would be prioritised for vaccination as part of the first third of the adult population. We urge the Department to do the right thing and to meaningfully engage with us on this issue.”

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said establishing a parallel programme – vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable alongside key workers –would protect the most at-risk teachers.

“The most up to date public health advice stated clearly that workers in crowded settings need to be prioritised. It’s common sense,” he said.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland general secretary Kieran Christie said it was not acceptable for the Government to tell teachers that they are valued “essential workers” and then expect them to “stand in line with those who have remote facilities available to them”.

“The joint motion passed by the teacher unions this morning provides a strong platform to pursue this objective,” he said.

Government sources say any move to revisit the vaccination schedule could lead to a “free for all” among other professions seeking priority treatment.

On Wednesday, Siptu - which represents many workers in the childcare sector - called on the Government to ensure early years educators are treated on the same basis as teachers in the vaccine rollout.

Siptu’s head of campaigns Darragh O’Connor said early years educators do not have the ability to socially distance at work and deserve equal treatment with educators in similar situations.

“Given that social distancing is not possible when working with young children, the Government should also implement mass Covid-19 antigen testing across the early years sector, focusing on areas with the highest infection rates.”

Separately, Ms Foley confirmed that antigen testing was to be rolled out on a pilot basis in schools.

She said it would examine the potential for this rapid testing to be used as an additional measure to sustain the opening of schools.

Ms Foley also said she hoped that supply panels for substitute teachers – which provide speedy access to cover – would be established on a permanent basis to support schools.

These currently provide cover to approximately 2,300 schools by employing almost 330 additional substitute teachers on a full-time basis.