No change to vaccine priority despite opposition from teachers’ unions

The move to change the vaccine priority list for teachers and other frontline workers is driven by science and is “not a value judgement on any profession”, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

Speaking at the annual congress of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, Ms Foley did not give any indication that teachers will be re-prioritised for vaccination.

Instead, she said the move to an age-based system for vaccinating the population instead of one that prioritises frontline workers was driven by latest available medical evidence.

Ms Foley said latest national and international research shows that 60-65 year olds are 70 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19 than those aged 30-35.

“This is the latest medical and scientific evidence,” she said. “This is not a value judgement on any given profession. This is simply the science.”

All three teachers’ unions have agreed to a joint motion backing measures up to industrial action if the Government does not prioritise their members for vaccination.

In a joint statement on Tuesday morning, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) confirmed that the emergency motion would be placed before their conferences on Wednesday.

“The motion will seek to commit the unions to work together to demand vaccine prioritisation for teachers. Should that fail, the motion will mandate the unions to explore any and all options, up to and including industrial action,” the three unions said in a joint statement.

Reopening

Any industrial action will not affect the planned reopening of schools on April 12th, according to the unions. However, it could disrupt the current academic year at primary level or the new school year in September at second level.

The row follows the Government’s decision last week to introduce an age-based system for vaccinating the population instead of one that prioritises frontline professions.

Speaking on the opening morning of the TUI annual conference, which is taking place online as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the union president Martin Marjoram, said the Department of Education had made clear commitments on vaccine allocation.

“On February 10th and again on February 23rd, correspondence from the Department of Education to the system – on which TUI was consulted in advance – gave clear indication of our place in the prioritisation and indeed offered hope that department representations would see frontline school staff vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity within that first third,” Mr Marjoram said.

“We have never sought to be advanced above those most vulnerable to infection or the most serious consequences thereof, but we must insist that commitments made on such sensitive issues be honoured.”

At the opening of the INTO congress, union president Mary Magner called on the Government to reverse last week’s decision.

“We had a promise from the Government we took in good faith. However, the rug has been pulled out from under us,” she said.

“We will spend time later in congress on this important matter and I implore the Minister to announce a U-turn in her address later.”

Expert guidance

The Government is resisting pressure to move teachers up its vaccination schedule in the face of moves by the unions to back ballots for strike action.

A Government spokesman said on Monday the latest vaccination sequencing is “based on medical advice to protect the most medically vulnerable in society”.

“The evidence has shown age is by far the biggest factor in serious illness, hospitalisation and mortality due to Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“Many essential workers have played an important part since the start of the pandemic. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has explained the rationale to various stakeholders and based on the medical advice this is the safest and swiftest way to roll the vaccine programme out.”

Senior Government sources indicated on Monday that a reversal on the new vaccine priority list was not likely. Several sources said the new list was the “fastest and fairest way” to roll out the vaccines and had been recommended by public health experts.

Senior Coalition sources said many essential workers had worked throughout the pandemic and argued other groups could make claims for early vaccination if it bowed to teachers’ demands.

One source said there was “no sense in Government that anyone wants to do a U-turn on this”.

Anger and frustration

The unions, however, say there is widespread anger and frustration over the “downgrading” of the teaching profession on the vaccination list.

Unions, as well as representative bodies for gardaí, want the Government to introduce a parallel process which would see those in frontline roles receive their vaccines in separate streams at mass centres. This would run side by side with the system in place for the general public.

The INTO is pushing for potential industrial action in May or June. Secondary teachers’ unions are reluctant to disrupt the Leaving Cert and say any action would likely be early in the new academic year.

However, Government and health service sources believe such a move would result in pressure for similar arrangements for tens of thousands of retail and transport workers, among others.