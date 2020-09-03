Teachers lobby to restrict student access to ‘highly sensitive’ class ranking data

Teachers’ unions are lobbying to prevent Leaving Cert students being automatically provided with “highly sensitive” details of their class ranking under the new calculated grades process.

Secondary schools were required to provide an estimated mark for each student for every subject, along with where students ranked in their class overall.

All Leaving Cert students are due to see this information on September 14th, a week after receiving their calculated grades.

However, teachers’ unions have expressed alarm that the move could damage relationships with students and impact on pupils’ morale.

Some teachers in rural areas, in particular, are worried about how the information would be received by neighbours, relations or friends in their classes.

Calculated grades

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that while students were entitled to their personal data, she confirmed that a query had been raised around the issue.

“We are currently taking advice on that. That’s where it stands at this time,” she said.

One education source pointed to the omission of any reference to class rankings in a briefing document released earlier this week on calculated grades as significant.

Martin Marjoram, president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, said the information was “extraordinarily sensitive” and members had a “clear understanding” it would only be revealed under an appeal process or data request.

Co-operated

“Our members co-operated on something that was almost anathema to them, to put such rankings down on paper and to put down on paper the position of children they had supported and kept in school and whose morale they had boosted,” Mr Marjoram said.

Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland, said the union has also made strong representations to the department.

“It came as a shock to us when plans were brought forward. Members are not happy and we are going to do something about it,” he said.