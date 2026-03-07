Journalism prize established in memory of hit-and-run victim Joe Drennan

Joe Drennan was struck by a car in a hit-and-run and killed while waiting at a bus stop in 2023. Photograph: The Irish Times

A memorial prize has been established for third-level students in Ireland to honour the memory of journalism student Joe Drennan, who was killed in a hit-and-run.

The prize has been established by the University of Limerick and The Irish Times.

From Mountrath, Co Laois, Drennan was aged just 21 when struck by a car while he was standing at a bus stop on his way home from working in a restaurant in Limerick.

Entries are now open for the Unheard Voices: the Joe Drennan Memorial Prize for a piece of journalism offering a voice to those who so often go unheard.

The competition is open to all students in colleges and universities on the island of Ireland, not just those studying for journalism degrees.

It will seek to celebrate journalism that advances social justice and enhances understanding of marginalised communities and values, and to encourage emerging journalists to explore such areas.

Announcing its establishment, Editor of The Irish Times Ruadhán Mac Cormaic said: “The Joe Drennan Prize is a fitting way to memorialise a promising young journalist who was just starting out in our trade. It will create an invaluable opportunity for an emerging reporter to do work of real depth on a subject that matters.”

Submissions will be judged on impact, originality, depth of investigation, quality of research and reporting and standard of writing.

The winning entry will be published in The Irish Times and the winner will receive a perpetual trophy. Entries can be submitted to Kathryn.hayes@ul.ie and the closing date is May 31st 2026.

A member of his family holding a keyfob with a photograph of Joe Drennan outside Limerick Circuit Court.

“Joe’s passion was to build a journalism career grounded in inclusivity and social justice,” said Hayes, associate professor in Journalism and Digital Communication at the University of Limerick, who guided Drennan during his studies.

The driver of the hit-and-run car, Kieran Fogarty, had filmed himself speeding just moments before he struck the Laois student at the Dublin Road bus stop on October 13th 2023.

Initially, Fogarty was given a 6½ year sentence for the hit-and-run. That sentence was to run concurrent to an eight-year term for an unrelated shooting, which he carried out seven months before the hit-and-run.

[ Sentence for gangland figure who killed student Joe Drennan increased by five yearsOpens in new window ]

The Court of Appeal subsequently increased his sentence to 14 years, with one year suspended.