‘Best game Wales has played so far’: Welsh media take glimmers of hope from Ireland defeat

‘Wales fans fume as crucial Ireland v Wales Six Nations incident sparks questions,’ proclaimed the headline in the Western Mail (Wales online), the object of their ire, according to Ben James, was that Wales “were left to rue some crucial second-half refereeing decisions as they fell just short of a remarkable victory over Ireland in Dublin.”

The specific incidents related to a couple of the Ireland tries, firstly Jack Conan’s effort, and the role that Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher played in it. James quotes former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll, who was part of ITV’s commentary team. “I suppose if you’re Welsh and you’re looking at this, you’d certainly think there’s cause for the TMO to interject.

“It’s Kelleher’s line that he runs and the defender he takes out. Is he potentially in front of Jack Conan, who carries the ball? He just gets himself in there. I don’t know if Eddie James (Wales centre) is going to make the collision, but he certainly isn’t helped by being taken out by Kelleher. The referee says he’s level. If you’re Irish, he’s level. If you’re Welsh, you maybe say he’s in front.”

Former Wales outhalf Dan Biggar concurred: “The frustrating thing is the TMO has had a chance to look at it, and it probably wasn’t absolutely conclusive. If you’ve got a red jersey, it’s in front, and if you’re in a green jersey, it’s level.”

Welsh fans were also critical of a missed forward pass in the build-up to Ireland’s bonus-point try scored by Jamie Osborne and the yellow card received by Wales scrumhalf Tomos Williams.

Rugby correspondent Steffan Thomas celebrated the remarkable achievement of Wales flanker Alex Mann, who broke a Six Nations record for thmost tackles in a match, 32, eclipsing the previous mark held jointly by another Welshman, Luke Charteris, and former France hooker Guilhem Guirado.

“It understandably took the Cardiff backrower a little while to find his feet at this level but in Dublin on Friday night Mann established himself as a proper Test player. If Wales are to end a Six Nations drought of 1,099 days without a victory in a championship they once dominated, then Alex Mann will be at the centre of it.”

There was an overwhelming sense of pride in the way in which Wales competed, with former players Jamie Roberts, Biggar and Jonathan Davies all delighted by the performance. The latter told S4C: “It’s a huge game next week against Italy, if we can come here and deliver a match like that there’s hope.

“That was the best game Wales has played so far. The little mistakes and starting strong needs to improve, but we’re getting there.”

Brendan Fanning, writing in the Guardian under the headline ‘Osborne and wobbly Crowley finish off Wales to keep Ireland in Six Nations hunt’, paid tribute to Wales, while suggesting there will be ongoing narrative about the battle for the Ireland 10 jersey. “The biggest debate has been over No 10, and it will kick off again after this game – (Jack) Crowley will carry some blame over how hard Ireland’s attack had to work to open Wales up.”

He also suggested that “given the mood after the November series, exacerbated by the opener in Paris, (Andy) Farrell will be pleased with the position his squad have carved out and the number of players used at the coalface.”

BBC Wales Matt Gault writes: “It set up a nervy night for Ireland when their post-England euphoria was quickly forgotten as they set about keeping a stubborn and spirited Wales side quiet. In their record away win over England, Ireland ruthlessly built up a 22-0 lead before the hosts replied.

“On Friday, though, a hard-hitting Welsh defence stopped the hosts from building an insurmountable advantage. And when asked for his observations, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was quick to both praise Wales after they provided his side a more uncomfortable examination than England last time out.”

In the Daily Telegraph, James Corrigan is understandably upbeat in his appraisal of the Welsh efforts. The headline, ‘Reborn Wales push Ireland to the limit to hint at a brighter future’, captured the essence of the piece. His only lament is that Wales are threatened with a third successive wooden spoon next Saturday when they face Italy “after another Six Nations encounter of glorious failure.”

Harry Latham-Coyle, in the London Independent, writes: “Ireland overcame a gutsy Wales to keep their Six Nations hopes alive with a hard-fought (win) in Dublin.

“After a superb performance against England at Twickenham, Andy Farrell’s side might have expected a more comfortable night against a visiting team seeking a first tournament success in three years.

“But just as against Scotland, Steve Tandy’s squad showed all sorts of spirit and fight to threaten a mighty shock, particularly after James Botham punched over to narrow Ireland’s lead to just two points in the second half.

“A late try from Jamie Osborne and penalty from Jack Crowley pushed the hosts out of reach, though, ensuring that they keep up the pressure on France. For Wales, there were plenty of positives to take in defeat, even if the long wait for a Six Nations victory goes on.”

Fifteen matches and counting.