Special education set to partially reopen from February 11th

Special education is set to partially reopen from February 11th following agreement with school staff unions.

The revised plan will see special schools opening from 11th February with 50 per cent student attendance.

Special classes in mainstream chools will reopen from 22nd February, in a similar approach.

The move paves the way for the wider reopening of schools over the coming weeks.

The Irish National Teachers’ Association (INTO) and Forsa, which represents special needs assistants, met this afternoon following talks with the Department of Education over safety concerns.

The leadership of both unions said they were satisfied with progress made on its demands for additional safety and support measures.

Tell us your story - Parents of children with special needs: How are you coping?

It follows the collapse of two separate plans to reopen schools last month amid safety concerns among schools staff unions.

At the time Minister for Education Norma Foley accused unions of rejecting public health advice that schools were safe environments, while unions insisted the Government move to reopen schools was premature.

Over the past fortnight, both unions have been engaged in intenseive talks with the Department over safety issues, Following a special meeting of the INTO’s central executive committee this afternoon, INTO president Mary Magner said revised protocols and plans set out by the Department offer a “proportionate and limited reopening of special education provision, led by public health advice”.

“They provide critical protections for our members and deliver a carefully planned, phased return to the classroom for our most vulnerable pupils and their teachers,” she said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation on the ground closely both ahead of the reopening and thereafter, to ensure that the weekly testing and tracing reports back up Nphet’s conclusions.”

She added: “Over the coming weeks, our attention will turn to the general reopening of all primary schools. Against an improving public health landscape, we believe this is possible. However, the power to make this happen rests with each and every one of us. We must all do what we can to limit our movements and abide by the current restrictions. By working closely together classroom learning can resume in safer schools.”

Fórsa’s education division executive committee also met this afternoon and backed the proposals, which it said hd been developed on the basis of intense engagement with unions, and in the context of a wider phased reopening of primary and post-primary school services.

The union said progress had been possible against a backdrop of declining numbers of Covid-19 cases, and the significant improvements in schools safety measures achieved since the first proposal for full reopening was announced in early January.

Fórsa said enhanced safety measures had been achieved in a range of areas including PPE, the numbers of people in classrooms, provisions for pregnant and medically-vulnerable special needs assistants (SNAs) and teachers, school transport, childcare supports, remote provision to students whose parents don’t want them to attend school, and school risk assessments.

It also said SNAs - who are have recently been designated as ‘essential workers’ - would be among the first 30 per cent of the population to receive Covid vaccinations.