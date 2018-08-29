Second round CAO offers delivered this morning

Click here to download a PDF of the CAO’s 2018 round one offers: https://iti.ms/2N1opT7

Applicants who did not get the course of their choice when the Central Applications Office (CAO) issued the first round of college places last week are finding out this morning if they were successful the second time around.

Last week, the CAO issued 73,652 round one offers to 50,746 CAO applicants. These offers consisted of 42,301 Level 8 course offers and 31,351 Level 7/6 course offers.

CAO round two offers were made available online at 10am and students have until Friday to accept if they receive an offer.

Following this, a weekly schedule of offers and acceptances will continue until the last offer round is issued on October 17th.

Engineering (up by more than 20 points at TCD, UCD and NUI Galway), teaching (primary teaching rose by up to 14 points) and nursing (up by 10 points) saw some of the biggest points increases in this year’s round one offers.

While the number of places offered in round two are far lower than those issued in round one, last year saw an increase of 735 places from the previous year with 3,308 applicants receiving an offer.

Email notification

CAO applicants can check to see if they have received an offer by going online at www.cao.ie and logging on to their account using the “My Application” facility from 10am.

Successful applicants will also receive an offer notification via email and SMS text message if they have selected this option on their application form.

Applicants have until Friday August 31st, at 5.15pm to accept their offer.

Where there has been particular interest in a vacant places course, and the number of new applicants exceeds the number of places left, the normal CAO rules apply, where those with the highest points secure the offer.

The list of vacant places will continue to be published on the CAO website over the coming weeks or for as long as places are on offer.

The facility is available free of charge to existing applicants and is open to new applications for a €40 fee. It will remain open until early October or until all places have been filled.

The Irish Times will provide coverage online, in mobile and in print, covering the offers and featuring news, analysis and expert opinion at irishtimes.com/cao