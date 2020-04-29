Schools to decide whether to hold assessments for Junior Cycle students

Schools are to be given the freedom to decide whether to run school-based assessments for Junior Cycle students during May.

The move marks a major row-back on earlier plans to hold Junior Cycle exam in schools during September.

It follows growing concern that delaying the exams would lead to unnecessary anxiety among students and logistical problems for schools.

In addition, the work and achievement of third year Junior Cycle students will be recognised with a State certificate from the Department of Education.

Among the options schools will be given for conducting assessments include school-designed exams, tasks, projects, assignments, essay style questions, presentations, or other tasks agreed at a local level.

Guidance for schools on reporting to students and parents, developed with the advice of the advisory group of stakeholders, will be published by the Department.

The State Examinations Commission is also being asked to put in place specific arrangements for adult learners to give them an opportunity to take final Junior Cycle examinations for which they are entered in autumn 2020.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said he was taking the step after listening to the very strongly-held and well-articulated views of students, parents and other stakeholders.

“This decision has been made with the health and wellbeing of students, parents and teachers at the forefront of our thinking,” he said.

“It gives students and their families more clarity and certainty. It also gives schools freedom to decide how best to assess the progress of students following three years of hard work and learning.”

As soon as possible after the end of the current school year, students will receive a written school report on their learning achievements in each subject, short course and/or priority learning unit

The certificate of completion will issue from the Department early in the next school year.

It will provide each student with a certificate confirming completion of the Junior Cycle programme of study, including the list of subjects, short courses and/or priority learning units studied and the level at which the subject was studied.

In addition, the State Examinations Commission will put in place specific arrangements for adult learners who are studying a subject or subjects at Junior Cycle level within one academic year.

The specific dates of the examinations in autumn 2020 will be determined as soon as possible.

These examinations will only be available to students who meet the specific qualifying criteria.