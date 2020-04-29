Thousands of Junior Cycle exams scripts unlikely to be used

Hundreds of thousands of Junior Cycle exam scripts are unlikely to be ever used under revised plans to hold school-based assessments for students in schools during May.

Last month Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced that the Junior Cycle exams in June for 60,000 students would be replaced with school-based tests in September.

It was planned at the time that the printed exam scripts would be distributed to all schools and form the basis for the tests.

However, these exams look set to be abandoned in favour of school-based assessments during May, according to well-placed sources.

Schools are likely to set and conduct their own assessments - such as written tests or project work - which will be marked by students’ teachers.

Department officials are due to meet with education stakeholders on Wednesday to finalise plans. An official announcement is likely to follow this week.

The expected shift in policy follows concerns that delaying Junior Cycle exams would lead to unnecessary anxiety among students over the summer months and logistical problems for schools in autumn.

There is also a recognition that allowing schools to use printed Junior Cycle exam scripts for their tests would pose major problems in the absence of a centralised timetable.

Schools say students could easily share the scripts on social media unless exams are coordinated across all schools at the same time.

However, the closure of schools and the fact that many do not have the capability to deliver online classes or exams in real time makes this all but impossible, say sources.

The majority of exam scripts for up to 60,000 Junior Cert students are typically printed during the spring, with the largest subjects printed first and the smallest subject towards May. As a result, say sources, it is likely that the majority of scripts are already printed.

The process involves hundreds of drafters, setters and translators who set the written exam papers.

As was flagged by Mr McHugh in his initial plan for Junior Cycle exams in September, school-based assessments in May will not be State-certified or marked by the State Examinations Commission.

Instead, these tests or assessment components will be graded by students’ teachers and feed into a school-issued Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA), which is given to all students.

This JCPA captures student achievements using a number of assessment elements undertaken over the three years of the junior cycle.

Instead of traditional grades, students are recorded as having either “achieved” or “not achieved” an area of learning.

Confusion over the future of the Junior Cycle exams was first sparked by a secondary school in Co Galway – Coláiste Bhaile Chláir – which announced last week that it would set its own j tests for students in May instead of waiting for exams in September.

It was followed by Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny, which also announced on Wednesday that it was going ahead with its own exams for its junior cycle students.

Both said they were taking the move to avoid students being placed under “extreme pressure” over the summer.

This prompted an appeal by Mr McHugh for schools to hold off making decisions on Junior Cycle assessments until discussions took place with representatives of students, parents and schools.

This group met on Friday, and is due to meet again on Wednesday before official guidance is issued.