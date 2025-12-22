More than 300 extra educational psychologists needed, officials tell Minister

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton was also told that a high demand remained for special education classes and school places. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

There is one psychologist for every 4,600 pupils in schools in the Republic, which compares “poorly” to similar services internationally, Department of Education officials have told Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Briefing documents prepared for the Minister on her appointment last month said nearly 330 additional full-time psychologists would be needed to reach the European average level.

The documents said it was envisioned at least 3,000 new specialist places would be required every year for the next three years.

It said it was forecast for the 2026-27 school year that an additional 400 or more special classes would be needed.

Ms Naughton was also advised that the demand from school communities to move to a more multidenominational ethos had been “low”.

Officials said 88.3 per cent of primary schools nationally had a Catholic ethos.

However, they said since 2013, “just 32 multidenominational primary schools have opened in response to parental demand for greater diversity of school provision”.

“This includes 20 schools through reconfiguration (ie, transfer of patronage and/or change of ethos to multi-denominational) and 12 schools under the patronage divesting process (ie, establishment of a new multi-denominational school where previously there was only denominational provision).”

Department officials told the Minister there were 238 psychologists employed in the National Educational Psychological Service (Neps), equating to 231 wholetime equivalents.

“Neps psychologists are assigned schools based on a weighting process which takes into account school size, Deis status, special class numbers and geographical spread.

“Depending on demographics, the number of schools an individual psychologist may be allocated can be between 10 and in some cases over 30 schools per psychologist.

“Ratios of educational psychologist to pupil in France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium range between 1:1,300 to 1: 2,500.

“To bring Neps staffing to 1:1,900 (an average of the European figures) will require approximately 555 psychologists (gross), an additional 328 psychologists (whole time equivalent) working in the system”, officials said.

The department document indicated a high demand for special-class and school places.

“Since 2020, over 1,900 new special classes have been sanctioned and sixteen special schools have been established. For this 2025/26 school year, 407 classes, mainly autism classes, were established nationwide.

“Five new special schools were also established for the 2025/26 school year in counties Cork, Dublin (2), Monaghan and Tipperary.”

“Demand at post-primary level is expected to increase significantly. The Department and the National Council for Special Education engage heavily with post-primary schools in preparation for accommodating approximately four special classes in every school. There are a number of challenges in maintaining this accelerated delivery of additional specialist provision – particularly in relation to capital funding to refurbish existing school accommodation and provide additional accommodation as well as in relation to teacher supply to fill positions in new special classes,“ the document noted.