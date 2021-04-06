Hotel quarantine begins for arrivals from 26 more countries

People arriving from 26 more countries, including Israel, Nigeria and Serbia, have to book a space in the State’s hotel quarantine system if they intend to come to the Republic from today.

The rules came into force for 26 new “high-risk” countries at 4am on Tuesday.

The countries added to the quarantine list are: Albania, Andorra, Aruba, Bahrain, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Ethiopia, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, The Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Somalia, and the Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands.

People arriving from these countries and 33 already on the list, largely in South America and Africa, have to spend 12 days in one of four designated hotels before they can travel on to their destination.

The quarantine period can be reduced if a passenger returns a negative result when they are tested for Covid-19 after 10 days in the system.

The cost for an adult from a high-risk country is €1,875 for 12 nights, €625 for a second person over the age of 12 who shares the room, and €36 for children aged four to 12.

The quarantine period may be extended if a passenger tests positive during their stay but the State will pay for any extension beyond 12 days.

Last week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly attempted to include the US, France, Italy and other EU countries on the quarantine list but faced opposition from other Government Ministers, most notably Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.