Many schoolbuses likely to operate without social distancing when schools reopen

Many schoolbuses are likely to operate without social distancing when schools reopen, despite new public health advice which states that secondary students should maintain a safe distance while on board such vehicles.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised the Government earlier this week that secondary students should both maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings while on schoolbuses, in line with wider rules on public transport.

It says primary school students should physically distance “where possible” on buses, but do not need to wear face coverings.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Education said there will be a “rolling implementation” of these new guidelines to provide for physical distancing on secondary school bus services.

It is understood that a sudden implementation of the new guidelines could require doubling the bus fleet which transports some 68,000 secondary school students to school each day.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said earlier this week that such a step was “not possible”.

Safe operation

A spokesman for the Department of Education said it has been engaging intensively with Bus Éireann to ensure the safe operation of school transport services when schools reopen. Measures agreed to date include preassigned seating to ensure children sit beside siblings or classmates, additional hygiene and cleaning measures on board schoolbuses and the wearing of face coverings for children over the age of 13.

He said the department welcomed NPHET advice and arrangements for primary school transport schemes. These services will operate fully when schools reopen, with additional measures and hygiene requirements in place.

Secondary school services will also commence operation when schools reopen, with additional measures and hygiene requirements in place, and with the “rolling implementation of measures to provide physical distancing on the post-primary services as required”.

Additional resources

The spokesman said the Minister for Education will continue to work with other Government Ministers to identify and consider the additional resources required to support the rollout of these measures.

Bus Éireann said in a statement that it is implementing a range of measures to ensure the safe operation of its school transport service when schools reopen.

It said the Department of Education and Bus Éireann will continue to communicate with parents, guardians, contractors and drivers on the operation of services for the upcoming school year.