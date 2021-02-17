Leaving Cert plans under discussion with Junior Cert likely cancelled

Leaving Cert students are expected to be given the option of availing of a modified version of calculated grades and sitting exams in June under plans to be discussed by Cabinet Ministers today.

It is also likely that oral, practical and performance assessments will go ahead in the coming weeks, although in different formats.

The Junior Cert exams may also be cancelled to make way for a greater focus on facilitating the Leaving Cert. On Monday night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ no decision had been made yet on the Junior Cert but he ruled out holding it at the same time as the Leaving Cert.

It seems likely that alternative assessment arrangements will be implemented for Junior Cert students. Last year’s arrangements involved allowing schools the freedom to conduct their own assessments, which were marked by students’ teachers.

All students who completed third year received a certification of completion of the junior cycle programme and a report at school level.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is due to brief ministerial colleagues on developments later today during a meeting of the Cabinet committee on education.

A formal announcement on the format of the exams is likely as early as later today or on Thursday.

The president and general secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) have both indicated that their members are willing to co-operate with a return to school for Leaving Cert students next week.

Martin Marjoram, the president of the union, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he expected a decision on a date for a return to school to be made shortly. “We’re very keen to return to school when it is safe to do so.”

Talks with the Department of Education would continue today, he said, refusing to be drawn on the details of what he described as “a confidential process”.

On Newstalk Breakfast the TUI’s general secretary Michael Gillespie said that a return to school for Leaving Cert students was a priority and that the TUI believed Leaving Certs should return on the same week as special needs students, February 22nd, once the number of Covid-19 cases were going in the right direction.

If the number of cases of the virus in the community were high, then the numbers in schools would be high, if numbers in the community were low then Covid-19 could be kept out of schools, he said.

Secondary schools are expected to open on a phased basis from next week. Exam years are expected to return first. Sixth years will be at the top of the queue, followed by third years. Some sources say fifth years will be next, followed by remaining year groups, but these details are still being hammered out.

The ambition among the Government and unions is to fully reopen schools in advance of the Easter holidays which begin on March 26th, but this will be guided by public health advice.

March 1st is the likely reopening date for primary schools although no plans have been finalised yet.

The draft school reopening framework is understood to state that schools will have the capacity to utilise the entire school premises during the phased reopening.

Surgical grade masks will be provided to special needs assistants and special education teachers, while the use of visors may be worn in addition to – but not instead of – masks.

Mr Gillespie said it was not possible for the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert exams to run in tandem, he said, which made the situation very complex. Predicted grades were also difficult and would require a longer period of time. He said Ireland was the only jurisdiction trying to run parallel processes at the same time.

Students needed to be engaged and they needed to complete the curriculum, he added.

Reuben Murray of the Irish Second Level Students Association told Newstalk that students were expecting that they would have a choice between predicted grades and a written exam.

Mr Marjoram said that the TUI wanted to see Leaving Cert students as the next group to return to school as he was concerned about the loss of motivation among students and the difficulties faced by many due to socio-economic circumstances and issues with infrastructure like broadband.

“We would like them to get back to school relatively early.”