Teacher who stole money from primary school had ‘all consuming’ addiction, hearing told

The inquiry heard that a close relative confronted the teacher about his addiction after finding an entry on a bank credit card statement. Photograph: Alan Betson

A teacher who was convicted of stealing a substantial sum of money from a Munster primary school where he was principal had been in the grip of an “all consuming” addiction, a Teaching Council inquiry has heard.

The inquiry was told that the teacher does not have a smartphone or a bank card and that all his finances are now managed by a close relative.

A committee dealing with his case is to rule on Thursday on a sanction for the teacher after it found at a hearing on Wednesday that the conviction affected his fitness to teach.

The teacher previously received a suspended sentence for the thefts before a jury in the Circuit Court.

There were more than 00 instances of theft from the school bank and credit union accounts, mainly involving the cashing of cheques and took place in the context of an addiction.

Other staff members were asked to cash cheques for the teacher on the pretence of paying for school bills and expenses, chairperson of the fitness-to-practise committee Clodagh O’Hara noted.

On Wednesday, the teacher acknowledged his conviction for multiple counts of theft.

Sheila Murphy of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), for the teacher, told legal assessor Patrick Leonard that the teacher’s conduct did affect his fitness to teach.

Eoghan O’Sullivan, barrister for the director of the Teaching Council, similarly submitted that the teacher’s conviction affected his fitness to teach.

The teacher, who after completing a teaching undergraduate course in 2001, commenced his first teaching post at his former school that year and where he progressed to deputy principal in 2005, before becoming principal in 2011.

The inquiry heard that a close relative confronted the teacher about his addiction after finding an entry on a bank credit card statement.

The teacher then made full admissions to his relative about his addiction and to financial irregularities at the school. The teacher’s close relative went to the board of management with this information.

The inquiry heard that subsequently the then chairperson of the board told An Garda Síochána that he was concerned that there were financial irregularities at the school and initially sought advice.

After the board was dissolved, a manager was appointed by the Department of Education to the school.

Forensic accountants acting on behalf of the department also prepared a report which along with cheques were provided to the Garda.

The inquiry heard that for a period of four years the teacher was very unwell where his addiction became “all consuming” resulting in a “devastating impact” on his personal and professional life.

The inquiry heard that the teacher also used all his family’s personal savings to fund his addiction.

The inquiry heard details of the medical treatment and after care programme that he undertook subsequent to his behaviour at his former school coming to light.

The inquiry heard that before sentencing the teacher repaid in full the amount that he had stolen from the school.

The close relative gave evidence that the events have had “a devastating impact” on her but that the teacher was now “unrecognisable” from the person he was at the time of the offences.

Murphy also gave evidence of references from people associated with the school where the teacher currently works in which he was praised for his “calmness and good humour” and teaching ability.

The committee directed that the teacher and witnesses be anonymised and that the nature of the addiction not be disclosed in reporting.

The inquiry is reconvening on Thursday to hear submissions as to sanction, followed by a decision of the committee.