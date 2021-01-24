Leaving Cert contingency talks to intensify this week

Talks over contingency plans for the Leaving Cert are to intensify this week amid growing expectation that a formal decision on the future of the exams will be made shortly.

The Department of Education is due to meet with secondary education partners to discuss “further possible options” for the exams.

A spokesman for the Minister declined to comment on when a decision over the future of the Leaving Cert will be made beyond stating that the situation was “fluid”.

Up until recently, Minister for Education Norma Foley had said it was the Government’s firm intention to press ahead with a “traditional” Leaving Cert.

However, the continued closure of schools means this will be challenging given looming deadlines for oral and practical exams and concern over inequality of access to education.

The Labour Party said it expects the exams will now be cancelled and has called for a decision to be made by February 1st.

Labour leader Alan Kelly TD said students have lost 11 weeks last year along with a significant amount of time this year, and discussion should now shift towards how best to assess students.

Last year, the written Leaving Cert exams in June were cancelled and replaced by a system of calculated grades, which involved teachers assessing their own students.

Any decision to press ahead with a similar calculated grades model will require the support of teachers’ unions.

However, Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said he believed an in-person Leaving Cert exam remained a “viable and live” option.

He told RTÉ on Sunday that it remained the union’s preference that the exams should go ahead, with alterations where necessary.

In relation to the use of calculated grades, he said teachers were in a “worse position this year” in terms of the lack of data available in relation to students’ performance.

Reopening

Separately, there is a growing expectation within education circles that schools may not fully reopen until before Easter.

It follows comments by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday when he said schools will most likely reopen in a phased way, but not all students would be back at school by March 17th.

The return of special education remains the priority of the Government in the coming weeks, followed by the phased return of other groups.

Mr Martin told RTÉ on Saturday that there would not be “the one big bang approach” because of the transmissibility of the virus.

He said the number of Covid-19 cases would need to reduce in order for students to return to in-classroom education.

“They have to be somewhere similar to where they were. I don’t want to be specific about the actual numbers,” he said.

He said that while schools are safe and controlled settings, the mass mobilisation of people around them was an issue.

“Because of where we are now in terms of the pandemic the idea of mobilising one million people was the main reason not to open them,” he said.

The Government’s Cabinet committee on Covid-19 is due to receive fresh guidance on reopening schools from the National Public Health Advisory Committee on Monday ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

ASTI members reported a “high level of concern” among teachers regarding new Covid-19 variants and the re-opening of schools at its central executive meeting on Saturday.

The union said it will undertake a survey of its members on their views regarding school safety and the reopening of schools.

ASTI president Ann Piggott said the union will consult with its members and demand that appropriate measures be put in place to ensure that a safe re-opening of schools will happen.

“ASTI members remain committed to their students and continue to deliver teaching, learning and other supports remotely at this very difficult time,” she said.

“Teachers’ preference is to be in their classrooms with their students as soon as it is safe to return.”