Parents of children with special needs: How are you coping? Have your say

Minister for Education Norma Foley and unions are currently at an impasse over the return of classes for students with special needs. The Department of Education abandoned plans to reopen schools for children with special education needs from Thursday as the two unions involved, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa, did not support the Government plan. Ireland is the only EU country not providing education to these students, which makes up a very small percentage of the overall student numbers.

We would like to hear from parents of children special needs. How are you coping during this lockdown? What supports would you like to see in the absence of schools reopening? Are you affected by the continuing closure of special schools? Is your child impacted by the delay in resuming classes for children with special education needs?

You can share your experiences and views using this form.

Tell us your story - Parents of children with special needs: How are you coping?

Please include a little information about you. You may attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

A selection of submissions will be published on irishtimes.com.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form.

Thank you.