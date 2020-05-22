Leaving Cert: ASTI hopeful row over predicted grades can be resolved soon

The country’s largest secondary teachers union says it is hopeful that a row over plans to issue Leaving Cert students with predicted grades can be resolved soon.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has directed its members not to engage in issuing students with predicted grades over a row on how to indemnify teachers against legal action.

The row plunged into doubt plans to award students these grades instead of written exams over the summer.

The Department of Education has provided a number of clarifications to the union over the scope of the indemnity today and talks are due to continue over the course of the day.

Kieran Christie, the general secretary of the ASTI, told the Irish Times the union was hopeful the impasse can be resolved through further clarifications.

“We’re in a process today and we want to get this resolved,” he said. “We’re seeking greater clarification around the indemnity and its scope. A lot of this is a play on legal words.”

A spokesman for the department confirmed that contacts were continuing and that further clarification has been provided last night and during Friday.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), by contrast, said it is satisfied that the State indemnity offers teachers full legal protection.

School management bodies have also signalled that they are happy with the terms of the State indemnity.

However, Mr Christie said the union received legal advice on Thursday that individual teachers could be liable for up to a third of costs in any potential legal action.

The ASTI is seeking a guarantee that teachers’ full legal costs will be covered in the case of a legal action.

“Our hunch is that this is the least costly option to the State and it is what will be used in a year or two when these play out in court,” he added.

Mr Christie said the department’s decision to press ahead with publishing official guidance to teachers on how to apply predicted grades on Thursday was “unfortunate” and that there was an attempt to force teachers to “put up or shut up.”

Government sources, however, say the ASTI and other education partners have been closely involved in discussion over both legal indemnity and other aspects of the new grading process over the last two weeks.

They have pointed out that indemnity is a similar standard to that provided to civil servants and members of the judiciary performing administrative roles on the part of the State.

Under department guidelines, the State indemnity will be provided to teachers if they end up being sued as an individual teacher in relation to a student’s grades.

This indemnity - signed off by the Cabinet on Thursday - will only be invoked where a teacher has “made every reasonable effort” to apply a grade in line with the department’s official guidelines for schools which was published on Thursday evening.

Parents’ representatives, meanwhile, have called on ASTI to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Paul Rolston of the National Parents Council Post Primary said: “Just do it, please.”

“Our concern is the roller coaster that students have been on. All sides should come back to the table to resolve this,” he added.