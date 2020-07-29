Irish team reaches semifinals of World Schools Debating Championship

The national Irish schools debating team has progressed to the semifinals of the World Schools Debating Championship.

The team beat Israel 6-1 to make it to the semifinals and are the last European team left in the competition.This is the first time an Irish team has progressed to a semifinal since 2014, with 49 countries participating in this year’s tournament.

The Irish team comprises Matthew Mallen (captain) from CBC Cork; Adrianne Ward from Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green; Jack Mulvihill from Terenure College; and Jack Palmer and Leon Reilly, both from CBC Monkstown Park.

They are coached by volunteers Christopher Costigan and Rory O’Sullivan. The competition was originally supposed to take place in Mexico but the team is now participating online, hosted by CBC Monkstown Park, due to Covid-19.