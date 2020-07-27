Reopening schools: €375m plan will see more than 1,000 extra post-primary teachers

The Government has agreed a financial package to support schools reopening in late August worth €375 million which includes more than 1,000 extra post-primary teaching posts, a post-Cabinet briefing has heard.

“There is no zero risk scenario but we can dramatically limit the risk of the virus through our schools,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a post Cabinet briefing on Monday.

The reopening of schools posed an “unprecedented policy and logistical challenge” for the country, he said.

The plan includes additional teachers and special needs assistants, personal protective equipment and stepped-up cleaning regimes.

Lunch breaks and school start time may be staggered, while the wearing of face coverings are not expected to be compulsory in classes.

Measures included in the plan

- Facemasks not essential for staff or students

- Younger children not expected to social distance - each class will be a bubble and in pods children will bubble with a metre between the pods

- One metre distance between post-primary students which may require reconfiguring of schools

- Additional 1,080 teaching posts at post-primary level at a cost of €53 million, to include the following measures: 120 guidance posts will be provided to support student wellbeing, An initial allocation of over 600 posts to be made available to post-primary schools, Remaining posts will be used to support those post-primary schools. experiencing particular difficulties to reopen fully and adhere to physical distancing and class sizes.

- Additional funding, estimated at €84.7 million, so that schools can employ replacement teaching staff, SNA and administrative staff. This can occur where staff members who are identified in line with HSE guidance as at ‘very high risk’ of Covid-19 are advised to cocoon.

- Additional funding of €41.2 million, to provide primary schools with substitute staff. This will provide more certainty on the availability of substitutes for primary schools and cover substitutions that are not covered by existing schemes, as well as where staff members who display symptoms cannot come to work in the school, in line with public health advice.

-An estimated additional cost of €40m to provide post-primary schools with additional supervision of students. This will be a key control measure to support schools to minimising interaction of students from different classes, in line with public health advice.

- An additional €52 million for schools to put in place enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in schools. This is being provided on a per-pupil basis and is intended to allow an additional four to six hours cleaning per day in schools.

- Provide all teaching principals at primary level with a minimum of one release day per week to relieve the administrative burden arising from the changes and the impacts of Covid-19 and a new measure to provide deputy principals with some release days, ranging from 5 days to 16 days depending on the school size, to support administrative principals.

-A €75 million capital allocation to support schools to prepare their buildings and classrooms for reopening including an uplift for schools with SEN pupils.

- €4.2 million to enable schools to employ an aide to implement the logistical changes needed in schools - moving furniture, changing classroom layouts, set up hand sanitising stations, signage etc.

- €3.8m to provide release time for each school to have a lead worker representative, whose role is to support the school to manage the risk of COVID-19 infections.

All schools have been closed since March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) John Boyle said a lot of work remained to get schools reopened within five weeks.

“The plan is very, very detailed and I’m happy that we worked it through and that people will return orderly and safely,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Boyle said he was concerned at the resources schools will get and said schools could potentially run out of money.

He suggested the Government review the funding package at the end of September.

“It’s really important that the money that comes in today is reviewed at the end of September and if there’s a budget in October that we have a look at it to make sure that schools will stay open every single day from now until June next year,” he said.

Mr Boyle said boards of management and principals would be under huge pressure to deliver on the plan through carrying out risk assessments, ordering PPE supplies to allow 600,000 staff and pupils return to school at the end of August after missing 60 school days in the recent school year.

Supply teachers

The INTO has sought assurance that supply panels of teachers modelled on a successful pilot scheme which was trialled last year will be established around the country to allow substitute teachers to be deployed at short notice.

Mr Boyle also called for measures to ensure the country’s 1,700 teaching principals would be allowed to oversee the health and safety measures needed in their schools once they reopened.

ASTI president, Deirdre McDonald, said the plan must be in line with the public health advice on safe working conditions.

“We do hope that what is necessary will be put in place. If it’s not, we won’t be back,” she added.

Ms McDonald said she was very hopeful that all schools could reopen as planned as the teachers’ unions had made it extremely clear to the Department of Education what was needed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Ms McDonald said it was crucial that the plan would be sustainable and take account of the increased need for substitute teachers.

Both teacher union leaders noted the irony of the recent controversial decision by the Government to bring in legislation to ensure three super junior ministers each got a €16,288 supplement when they had been engaged in a campaign for several years to have equal pay for teachers

Meanwhile, the head of Tullow Community School in Tullow, Co Carlow said the Government’s plan to have a social distancing rule of one metre in schools once they reopen is going to have huge implications for schools.