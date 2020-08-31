Covid-19 cases will occur in schools in coming weeks, Glynn says

The acting chief medical officer has moved to reassure worried parents as schools reopen, but has acknowledged that cases of Covid-19 in children will happen in the coming weeks.

However, Dr Ronan Glynn said that public health teams will respond and liaise closely with schools involved to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect other students and school staff.

Dr Glynn made the comments in an open letter to parents and teachers as the majority of schools and childcare facilities prepare to fully reopen this week.

“I am very aware that many of you are worried about the reopening of schools . . . This concern is natural and is to be fully expected,” he said.

Dr Glynn said the decision to reopen schools has not been taken lightly and was based on international guidance and latest scientific evidence.

Mild symptoms

He said this shows that child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission of Covid-19 in schools is “uncommon”.

In addition, the overwhelming majority of children who are diagnosed with Covid-19 have mild symptoms.

“There are no zero-risk options for reopening schools or indeed any other environment; the aim, therefore, is to reopen in as safe a way as possible ,” he said.

While it was okay to send a child to school if they have a runny nose or a sneeze, he said they should he kept at home if they had symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

In the case of suspected Covid-19, the latest advice is that every person a child lives with should also restrict their movements, at least until a child gets a diagnosis from their GP or a coronavirus test result. This means not going to school, childcare or work.