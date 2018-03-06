Blackboard: what’s on in the world of education this week

High flyers: The Irish Science Teachers’ Association, in association with former Wexford man Seosamh Somers, who owns Angel City Flyers in Los Angeles, California, is providing two fully-paid scholarships for two young Irish people to attain their private pilot licenses in Los Angeles. Winners will be chosen through a competition to encourage Stem education and must be a minimum of 16 years old.

aerprize.com

Youth orchestra: The 11th annual Coole Music Orchestra Festival takes place on Saturday March 10th in Gort, Co Galway. The festival programme includes world music and dance workshops for all age groups.

coole-music.com

Scifest 2018: SciFest@College is a series of one-day Stem fairs for second-level students which take place at 16 regional venues between March and June. The fairs are free to enter and there are lots of awards to be won at each venue. The closing date for entries is Friday March 9th (except in the case of SciFest@NorthWest in St Mary’s College, Derry, where the closing date is Friday May 11th).

scifest.ie