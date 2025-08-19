Man involved in incident with gardaí in Dublin city centre dies in hospital

The Garda is legally required to report any incident involving death or serious injury to Fiosrú if it occurred following an interaction with a member of the force. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 51-year-old man has died of injuries in hospital following an interaction with gardai.

The man became involved in an incident with the garda outside the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street last Friday.

The incident, which occurred at around 4.15am on Friday, was captured on CCTV.

The exact nature of the interaction is not clear but the case is now being investigated by Fiosrú, the Police Ombudsman.

It is understood gardaí observed the man in what they believed was a highly intoxicated state, and while interacting with him, he fell to the ground and struck his head.

The Garda is legally required to report any incident involving death or serious injury to the ombudsman if it occurred following an interaction with a member of the force.

A referral to the ombudsman does not necessarily mean a garda is accused of wrongdoing.

Fiosrú, formerly known as the An Garda Síochána Ombudsman (Gsoc), said it wants to hear from anyone who was near the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street at about 4.15am on Friday.

This includes passing vehicles and taxis that may have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area.

One of the ombudsman’s on call investigators attended the scene.