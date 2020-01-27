‘Wonderful boys’: McGinley children will be greatly missed, school says

The west Dublin school attended by Conor and Darragh McGinley, who along with their sister Carla were found dead at their home in Newcastle on Friday, has described them as “wonderful boys”.

Scoil Chrónáin, a gaelscoil in Rathcoole, said it was “deeply saddened” by the sudden deaths of Conchúr and Darragh Mac Fhionnghaile and their sister Carla.

“It is a tragedy for our community. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGinley and Morley families and all their friends,” the school said in a statement.

Conor (9) was in third class and Darragh (7) was in first class at the school. Carla (3) attended a local pre-school.

“They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them,” said the school. “Offers of support have been pouring and are really appreciated.”

The school has implemented a critical incident management plan in response to the deaths of the three children, who were found at their home on the Parson’s Court estate in Newcastle.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services attended with the school over the weekend and will continue to provide support and advice in the coming days.

The school said that it would remain open and asked that the media respected the privacy of the school as well as the McGinley and Morley families’ need for privacy at this time.

Disorientated

The children were found dead on Friday. Emergency services were called to the house after a taxi driver noticed the children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, in a disorientated state and brought her home, at which point she collapsed.

A note was found at the house warning people not to go upstairs but to call 999 instead.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, a manager at a catering and facilities management company in south Dublin, returned home from work at about the same time.

The Garda said that ambulance personnel and responding gardaí discovered the bodies of the three children in the house, two upstairs and one downstairs.

It is believed the children were either sedated or poisoned and then suffocated. Gardaí are awaiting the results of toxicology tests that have been carried out on the children.

Ms Morley, who is in her 40s, was brought to Tallaght Hospital where she received medical attention. She worked as a nurse but was on stress-related leave in recent months.

Mr McGinley released a photograph of himself with his three children over the weekend asking that it be used in any reporting of the case. He was being supported by family and friends over the weekend following the tragedy that struck his family. The Garda appointed a family liaison officer to him and his extended family.

A book of condolences has opened at the local church for the McGinley children and flowers were left at the home over the course of the weekend.