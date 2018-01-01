Man (40) dies following New Year’s Eve stabbing in Cavan

A man has died following a stabbing in Cavan.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at about 11pm on Sunday night, New Year’s Eve.

A 40-year-old Polish man received serious stab wounds and was removed to Cavan General Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman said a postmortem had been carried out and that the local coroner had been notified. No arrests have been made.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí­ appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda station, on the Garda confidential telephone line at 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.