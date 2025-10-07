Crime & Law

Man suffers serious injuries in Cork city centre assault

Victim taken to Cork University Hospital following incident on Quaker Street on Monday night

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Conor Gallagher
Tue Oct 07 2025 - 08:57

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following an alleged assault in Cork city centre on Monday night.

The incident happened on Quaker Street in the city at about 10pm. The victim, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and have preserved the scene for technical examination. The road has been closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on (021) 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

