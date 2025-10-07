Gardaí issue appeal after body of man in 80s discovered in Co Sligo

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following the discovery of a man’s body in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man in his 80s was found unresponsive on the road at Church Lane at about 11.10pm on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A Garda statement said a postmortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including any road users who were in the area between 10.00pm and 11.15pm.

They have also asked anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has video footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.