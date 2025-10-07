Crime & Law

Gardaí issue appeal after body of man in 80s discovered in Co Sligo

Man was found unresponsive on road at Church Lane in Enniscrone on Monday night

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station.
Tue Oct 07 2025 - 11:51

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following the discovery of a man’s body in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man in his 80s was found unresponsive on the road at Church Lane at about 11.10pm on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A Garda statement said a postmortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including any road users who were in the area between 10.00pm and 11.15pm.

READ MORE

Two years after the October 7th attack, Israeli families still live in its shadow

Presidential race live updates: ‘Highly unlikely’ Martin will lead Fianna Fáil into next election, says Ó Cuív

Live updates: Watch as Budget 2026 unveiled with social welfare hike expected

Budget 2026: All we know so far about childcare fees, Christmas bonus payment, renters tax and fuel allowance

They have also asked anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has video footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter