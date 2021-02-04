Two men arrested after cannabis worth €2.58m seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €2.58 million was seized in north county Dublin on Wednesday morning.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) along with Revenue’s Customs Service, seized 129kg of suspected cannabis herb in a joint intelligence led operation in the Lusk area.

Two men, aged 45 and 52, were arrested and are currently detained in Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire Garda stations, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Det Chief Supt Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said the joint operation “demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to work collaboratively with others for the purpose of tackling the importation of controlled drugs into Ireland, that cause significant harm in our communities”.

“We will continue to work with Revenue Customs Service and do all within our power to tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who are involved in the importation and supply of illicit drugs,” she said.