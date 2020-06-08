Two men arrested after body of man discovered in Dublin house

Two men have been arrested after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a house in Clondalkin, Dublin last month.

The men who are in their 30s were arrested Monday morning in the Dublin area and are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin and Lucan Garda stations.

Alan Hall (45) was found dead at a property in Bluebell Avenue on May 18th which had been extensively damaged by smoke due to a fire.

A postmortem was carried out the following day but gardaí say the preliminary results of the post mortem are not being released at this time for operational reasons.

Last month gardaí based in the Clondalkin station have issued an appeal for assistance from members of the public, including those who knew Mr Hall.

The dead man is understood to have lived alone at the house on Bluebell Avenue where he died and was receiving assistance from homeless services.

Mr Hall is understood to have previously worked as a butcher and while he was known to gardaí he was not a serious criminal and he had not come to the attention of the Garda for some time.

He returned to the house at some stage on Sunday, May 17th but his body was only discovered the following morning after neighbours were alerted by the fire alarm.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and discovered Mr Hall’s remains. Supt Seamus Dalton then said gardaí were “conducting a criminal investigation into all the circumstances” surrounding the case.

He appealed to anybody who was in the vicinity of Bluebell Avenue or the Old Naas Road, Dublin 12, on either the evening of Sunday May 17th or the morning of Monday May 18th to contact the Garda at 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.