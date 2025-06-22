Crime & Law

Man (34) charged over attack on Belfast Islamic Centre

Man charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life

A viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Sun Jun 22 2025 - 18:44

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on Belfast Islamic Centre.

A viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday.

Police cordoned off the area and the public were encouraged to avoid it.

On Sunday, a man aged 34 was charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

He was also charged with attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The attack has been criticised by politicians over the weekend. - PA

