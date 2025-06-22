Man (34) charged over attack on Belfast Islamic Centre

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on Belfast Islamic Centre.
A viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday.
Police cordoned off the area and the public were encouraged to avoid it.
On Sunday, a man aged 34 was charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Grenfell Uncovered on Netflix: First-rate journalism highlights how working class victims were left waiting for answers
How Ireland’s landmark €325-a-week arts scheme changed my life – I’ve never taken it for granted
The bond between John Lennon and Paul McCartney: ‘For sure they loved each other... they found a way to share that love with the world’
The victim delivered a searing impact statement. Just one thing felt off – he was dead
He was also charged with attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The attack has been criticised by politicians over the weekend. - PA