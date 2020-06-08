Teenager charged over Carrigaline stabbing attack

A teenager has been remanded on bail and told to stay off social media after he was charged in connection with an attack on a teenager who suffered serious injuries when he was slashed and stabbed with a bottle in Co Cork

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before Cork District Court on Monday afternoon where he was charged with two offences arising out of the incident in Carrigaline on Saturday.

The teenager was charged with robbery and assault causing harm to the other teenager, also aged 17, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act at Waterpark, Carrigaline on June 6th.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda Station told the court he arrested and charged the accused with both offences at 11.47pm on June 7th and that he made no reply to the charges after caution.

“This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,” he said.

Det Garda Healy said gardaí had no objection to the accused being released on bail once he adhered to a number of conditions, including that he reside at a named address.

He said gardaí were seeking that he sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm at a garda station near that address.

Det Garda Healy said gardaí were also seeking that the accused stay off all intoxicants and be of sober habits, while they also wanted the accused to stay off all social media.

He said gardaí were seeking that the accused have no contact, directly or indirectly with three named friends whose names were given to the court but were not to be published.

And he said gardaí were also seeking an undertaking from the accused that he have no contact with any witnesses in the case and that he stay out of the Carrigaline, Douglas and Blackrock areas of Cork as part of his bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy confirmed his client was willing to abide by all the bail terms sought by gardaí and he applied for legal aid, stating that his client was a student and was not working.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied to have the case adjourned for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter to Cork Juvenile District Court on July 10th, and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail to appear again on that date.

Judge Kelleher warned the accused that if he goes on social media and posts anything in relation to the case, or has any contact with anyone involved in the case, he will be in breach of his bail and taken into custody.

And he also reminded the media that publication of any details identifying the accused, including the address where he must reside, the garda station where he must sign on, or the names of his friends, would be a contempt of court.