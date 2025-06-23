Daft.ie said there are some early signs of a “tentative” improvement in the volume of second-hand homes coming up for sale in Dublin. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

Irish annual house price inflation reached a ten-year high in the second quarter of the year, Daft.ie said on Monday, as the market remains “starved” of new and second-hand homes. There are, however, some early signs of a “tentative” improvement in the volume of second-hand homes coming up for sale in Dublin after a relatively fallow period, according to the property website.

Shares slipped in Asia on Monday and oil prices briefly hit five-month highs as investors anxiously waited to see if Iran would retaliate against US attacks on its nuclear sites, with resulting risks to global activity and inflation.

In her FT column, Pilita Clark writes that one thing is clear in the aftermath of reports last week that a top JPMorgan banker will run the bank’s EMEA operations from New York: executives have always been able to negotiate deals that give them more freedom than the average employee. And the average employee is still a big fan of the freedom remote working offers.

Our columnist John FitzGerald has several ingenious tacks we can take to help cut our carbon emissions, including timber-framed housing and more taxes on petrol and diesel cars.

In our Opinion piece, academic John McCartney says property developers are bluffing when they say lower prices would undermine the viability of house building.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader’s friend cut his wife out of his will even though they weren’t legally separated or divorced and wonders what the legal position is in relation to the distribution of assets. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, bakery and coffee shop owner Caryna Camerino says her business her retirement plan. “I also intend to keep working until the very end,” she tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

Spotify’s founder Daniel Ek has bet big on Europe’s war economy as defence stocks surge, writes Stocktake.