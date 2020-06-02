Woman threatened by armed men during Cork burglary

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an aggravated burglary during which a woman was threatened by two men armed with a shovel and a baton.

The incident happened in a house at Ballinderry Park in Mayfield on Monday night.

The two broke into the property at around 8pm and threatened the woman, who was there with her husband and some visiting relatives.

Neighbours heard the commotion and alerted gardaí, who arrested the intruders at the scene and brought them to Mayfield station. The woman was not injured but was said to have been left shaken by the incident.

The two men, aged 28 and 40, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 48 hours.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene of the burglary to allow technical experts carry out a forensic examination.