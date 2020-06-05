Three men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €360,000 seized in Dublin

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and drugs worth €360,000 in Ballyfermot in Dublin on Thursday evening.

MDMA tablets worth an estimated €360,000, a glock pistol, ammunition and cash were discovered at a residence in Ballyfermot as part of an operation led by members of drugs units based at Sundrive Road and Crumlin Garda stations targeting local drugs distribution networks.

The three men – aged in their late 20s, 30s and 50s – were arrested on Thursday and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be held for up to seven days under this act.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.