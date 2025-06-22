Courts

Aircraft leasing executive Paul Barton left €17.5m estate

Probate Office documents also show Cork woman left €5.9m

Probate Office documents show Paul Barton left an estate valued at €17.5 million when he died last September. Photograph: Rob Hyrons/Getty Images
Tim O'Brien
Sun Jun 22 2025 - 15:25

Aircraft leasing executive Paul Barton left an estate valued at €17.5 million when he died last September, according to documents published by the Probate Office this week.

Mr Barton, of Waltham Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin, was managing director of GE Capital Aviation Services, the world’s largest commercial leasing and financing company by number of aircraft, before a €25 billion deal with rival AerCap saw the world’s two biggest aviation leasing companies join forces in 2021.

Mr Barton, who was a founding director of Avolon, another major aircraft leasing company, began his career with Tony Ryan’s Guinness Peat Aviation in 1985.

In other grants of probate published last week, Josephine Buckley, of Annakisha, Mallow, Co Cork, who died on March 17th, 2022, left an estate valued at €5.9 million.

Jeremiah Anthony Roynane, of Lavally, Mallow, Co Cork, left an estate valued at €4,281,419 when he died in November 2023.

Julian Deale, of Monkstown Road, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.212 million when he died on May 16th, 2024.

Bridie Brady, of Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.185 million when she died on May 20th, 2024.

Paul Kennedy, of Cartown House, Kildimo, Co Limerick, who died on November 2nd last, left an estate valued at €1.89 million.

The figures mentioned here include all assets, which would typically include a home or farm and are not intended to represent cash in the bank.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist