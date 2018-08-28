Two arrested after handgun found during search in west Dublin

Gardaí have seized a handgun and arrested two men following an operation in west Dublin.

A planned search was carried out by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in a house in the Woodavens area of Clondalkin on Tuesday afternoon.

The two men arrested, in their 30s and 40s, were taken to garda stations in west Dublin and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.