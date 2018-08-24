John Gilligan charged in North with money laundering offences

Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan has been charged in Northern Ireland with money laundering offences.

Gilligan (66) was arrested by border guards on Thursday while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

In a statement the UK National Crime Agency said €23,000 in cash was recovered at the scene.

The defendant, from Greenforth Crescent, is accused of attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland, a statement from Northern Ireland’s Courts and Tribunals Service said.

“National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences,” the NCA said in a statement.

Gilligan appeared on Friday at Coleraine Magistrates Court in Co Derry. Deputy district judge Alan White remanded him in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday September 4th.

