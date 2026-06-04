Personal trainer and owner of women-only gym jailed for assault of ex-girlfriend

A personal trainer at a women-only gym has been jailed for two years and two months for assaulting his former girlfriend. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A personal trainer at a women-only gym has been jailed for two years and two months for assaulting his former girlfriend.

John Peters (33) of Wellingtonia, Knockrabo Apartments, Dundrum, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault and assault causing harm to Rianna Moore and criminal damage to her phone on dates in 2022 and 2023. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Martina Baxter had previously adjourned sentencing until Thursday to allow a probation report to be prepared. Peters was remanded in custody. She thanked Moore for her bravery in coming to court.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Baxter said she had read the contents of a detailed probation report and noted that Peters has breached the bonds of an intimate relationship in how he treated his former partner.

She said that on the last occasion, Peters heard the evidence that was adduced, and he has continued to approach the case in the same way as he did in 2023.

Baxter highlighted a portion of the report in which Peters said the injured party provoked him and that he minimised his actions despite his stating that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The judge said the aggravating factors in this case were the existence of an intimate relationship and that the aggression and anger had a significant effect on the injured party. His physicality and training was utilised against Moore, and his continued aggression and violent approach in his attitude towards her, which reflects a disregard for her, the judge said.

Peters is a personal trainer and businessman with a women-only gym in Dún Laoghaire.

The judge noted as mitigation the guilty plea, which, while late, did spare the injured party from giving evidence and being re-traumatised. She also noted his lack of previous convictions and the fact that he has not come to any adverse attention since.

Baxter sentenced Peters to three years in prison for assault causing harm, 2½years for criminal damage and six months for assault, all of which are to run concurrently.

She suspended the final 10 months of the sentence.

Rianna Moore speaks outside court. Photograph: Collins Courts

Speaking outside the court, Moore said: “Today marks the end of a long legal process, one that has had a profound impact on my life.

“The last few years have demanded more from me than I ever thought that I could give. While nothing could ever undo what happened to me ... today my voice mattered.”

Previously, Garda Aisling Hawkes told Jane McGowan, prosecuting, that the couple were in a relationship for three years and began cohabiting in late 2021. The court heard that the last year to 18 months of the relationship were quite turbulent.

Garda Hawkes outlined the first assault, which occurred on July 10th, 2022, in the apartment following an argument. Moore was dragged downwards by Peters and her face struck the carpet, leaving her with blood coming from her nose.

She said to him, “Look what you have done”. And he replied that she had done it to herself. The assault also left her with a large bruise on her arm. She also suffered a graze to her finger and damage to her eyebrow.

Moore attended a work event the following day and was asked by others what had happened to her. She texted Peters, and he sent a voice note telling her to say the injuries were caused by their dog and not to say she fell. He had also told her to wear clothing to cover her arms.

The court heard of a further incident where a pyjama top was ripped off her by Peters, leaving marks under her arms.