Man hospitalised after being stabbed at pub in Co Offaly
Gardaí investigating after one man injured in Tullamore stabbing on Thursday night
A man was stabbed at Church Street in Tullamore on Thursday night.
Gardaí in Tullamore, Co Offaly are investigating a stabbing at a pub on Thursday night.
One man was injured in the incident at about 9.20pm on Church Street.
He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he is being treated for his injuries.
A Garda spokesman said investigations were ongoing.