Thirteen gardaí recorded as having died by suicide in last three years

Thirteen serving gardaí have taken their lives over the last three years, according to figures released to The Irish Times through the Freedom of Information Act.

Five officers took their lives in 2019 and four each in 2017 and 2018. An additional 15 were granted early retirement on the grounds of mental ill-health; five in 2017, four in 2018 and seven in 2019.

During 2018 and 2019, 401 gardaí were referred for psychiatric, psychological assessment or related primary mental health services while 51 were referred for cognitive behavioural therapy over that two year period.

No records for the number of gardaí referred to for such treatments are held for the year 2017.

A total of 16,116 days were lost between 2017 and 2019 due to mental illness; 6,414 in 2017, 4,093 in 2018 and 5,609 in 2019.

Between 2017 and 2019, 206 gardaí were recorded as taking sickness absence because of mental illness with a notable spike in 2019 when 80 were absent in comparison with 68 in 2017, and 58 in 2018.

In addition, 1,436 gardaí had reduced hours as a result of mental health issues between 2016 and 2018; 424 in 2016, 466 in 2017 and 546 in 2018.

The figures for 2019 are not available.

An Garda Síochána freedom of information officer Maria Brodigan outlined that absences due to sickness are listed under three categories; ordinary illness which includes mental health, occupational injuries arising from duty, and critical illnesses.

She said there was no specific sub-category on the Garda’s sickness absence management system for absences due to stress, anxiety or depression.

She said in some cases “this is recorded under the mental health sub-category or in the comments filed against another sub-category. It is not possible to show the comment on a sickness absence report.”

The FOI officer also said no records existed as to the number of serving members known to have attempted suicide, the numbers denied early retirement after presenting with mental health issues, the numbers receiving psychiatric/psychological treatment funded by An Garda Síochána or the numbers of gardaí referred for addiction treatment.

The response followed request for details on the the number of members of the force taking sickness absence because of post-traumatic stress disorder, work-related stress, anxiety, depression, occupational stress, stress and any other mental health disorder/illness, and the total number of days taken/lost because of the above.