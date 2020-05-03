Man arrested following assault at Dublin apartment complex

A man has been arrested following an assault at an apartment complex in north Dublin on Saturday night.

A man in his 50s received head injuries during the assault, which took place at about 11.50pm in the Kilmore Road area of Dublin 5.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where gardaí say his condition is described as not life threatening.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene. He is being detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them in Coolock (01 666 4200) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111).