Heimir Hallgrímsson: ‘They can’t have this happening again, just for the players’ welfare’

Heimir Hallgrímsson believes Uefa should consider keeping the Republic of Ireland and Israel apart in future qualification fixtures.

The Ireland manager was speaking in advance of the second Nations League game against Israel in Serbia on Sunday night.

“I think Uefa must take that into consideration,” he said. “They can’t have this happening again, just for the players’ welfare. It raises awareness of the things that are going on. If it changes anything, I think that’s worth it. But I think it’s not me to answer this one. It’s a good question to Uefa.”

FAI chief executive David Courell recently revealed that Uefa declined to keep Israel and Ireland apart following February’s Nations League draw as the countries are “not in direct conflict”.

Uefa subsequently stated that: “Decisions to avoid certain teams being drawn against each other are made taking into consideration several factors, especially conditions between the two countries leading to structural risks for security. Uefa handles every situation very carefully on its own merits and monitors all facts and developments.”

[ ‘We are not doing questions like this’: Sound and fury continues to swirl around Ireland and IsraelOpens in new window ]

When approached on Saturday, a Uefa spokesperson had no comment.

However, Courell and the FAI president Paul Cooke will attend the annual gathering of all 55 Uefa associations in Berlin next Thursday when the issue is expected to be raised again.

Currently, Armenia and Azerbaijan; Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo; Serbia and Kosovo; Spain and Gibraltar; and Ukraine and Belarus cannot been drawn together in qualification groups.

Russia was previously blocked from being drawn against Ukraine and Kosovo before they were suspended by Fifa and Uefa in February 2022.

Heimir Hallgrímsson at press conference. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

On Saturday, when Hallgrímsson was asked by an Israeli reporter to comment on an “ideology that is based on murder” the question was interrupted by an FAI press officer who said: “We are only concentrated on football questions today. Heimir respected that question last [Saturday in Hungary].”

When a second Israeli reporter then asked about allegations that the Ireland players had abused their Israeli counterparts during the match last Sunday in Hungary, the Ireland press officer interjected again, saying: “That is completely untrue. You just broadcast a lie.”

The press conference was cut short and Hallgrímsson subsequently spoke to the travelling Irish journalists in a changing room before training at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola.

“The FAI has provided good protection for us,” he said. “We’ve always felt safe in our environment.

“Obviously it’s never nice to be verbally attacked. But it’s just the world today, it is so easy to access through social media or through media, players, families, et cetera.

“Now you realise how much pressure is on a national team player. I think it’s a good time to look at what these players have gone through and respect that they still are here and they still want to represent Ireland.

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“They’ve done it with grace and dignity and they’ve done it the way that footballers can do on the pitch as well, showing good performances in difficult environments. So I think that’s the way footballers like to express themselves. Given everything, I think they’ve done that magnificently.”

Hallgrímsson distanced himself for the suggestion that he is considering his position as the senior men’s head coach. The 59-year-old’s contract is until after Euro 2028.

“It is not on my mind now. My focus is just to finish this and survive in this camp. Coming out the best way we can.

“We obviously know and respect that some people might not be happy with us playing this game. In the end, not allowing politics or anything else to control football – we like our game to be disconnected from politics.

“Hopefully, in hindsight, we will look back and say this was the right decision.”

[ Ken Early: Israel’s war in Gaza brings Ireland to remote cornfields in SerbiaOpens in new window ]

The Ireland players intend to repeat last Sunday’s break in protocols, before and after the 3-0 defeat of Israel in Debrecen, by wearing black armbands, refusing to exchange pennants or shake hands with the opposition, and they will bow their heads during the Israel anthem in memory of “all lives lost in the conflict”.

No Ireland player is obliged to do any of the above.

“It is what the players decided,” said Hallgrímsson. “We support their decision. There’s no demands to it.”

An FAI spokesperson added: “No one is ever going to be forced to do something they’re not comfortable with.”