Boy (17) attacked during early-morning burglary in Dundalk

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was attacked during a burglary in a house in Dundalk early on Sunday.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house on the Dublin Road area of the town at about 1am.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested.

“At approximately 1am the two men forced entry to the house. They proceeded to assault a resident of the house, a 17-year-old male,” a Garda statement said.

The boy was taken to hospital after the two men left the scene with cash and other items.

After studying CCTV gardaí identified the two men and arrested them a short time later. They are being held in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.